KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 402 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after buying an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1%

CSCO stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

