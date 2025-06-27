Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.10.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

