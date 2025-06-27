Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.79 Million Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GE stock opened at $251.47 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The company has a market capitalization of $268.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

