Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $580,000 Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

