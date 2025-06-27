Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

