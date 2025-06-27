Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,953 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885,571 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SCHG stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

