Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0%

LMT stock opened at $458.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.16. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

