HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HD opened at $363.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

