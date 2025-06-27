Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,143 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $30,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 279,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.