Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $302.43 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.57.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

