Quilter Plc Sells 160 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $381.70 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.