Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $87.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.