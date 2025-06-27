Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $56.98 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,986.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Up 0.4%
T stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on T. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.
