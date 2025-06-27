iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

