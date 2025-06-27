Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,146 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5%

IJR stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

