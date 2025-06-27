Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after buying an additional 1,343,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after buying an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

