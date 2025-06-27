Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $10,305,000. Victrix Investment Advisors increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $121.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

