Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

