Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 25,043 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $211.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

