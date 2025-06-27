McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,976 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

