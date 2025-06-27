McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $285.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

