Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,737 Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

