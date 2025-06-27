Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $226.86 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.08 and a 200-day moving average of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

