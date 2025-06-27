The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 42,446 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $127,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 109,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 105,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $122.35 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
