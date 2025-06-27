Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 591 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $77,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.40 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

