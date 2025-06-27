Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $546.22 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $547.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.87.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

