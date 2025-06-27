CNB Bank Sells 1,621 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

CNB Bank cut its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.37. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

