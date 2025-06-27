CNB Bank Acquires 263 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.29 and its 200 day moving average is $215.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

