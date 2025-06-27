CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.