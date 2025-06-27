Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Today – June 24th

Walmart, Kroger, and Affirm are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are hardy, cool?season varieties of the ornamental flowering plant Matthiola (commonly called “stock”) that are grown directly in garden beds or containers rather than in greenhouses. They produce dense clusters of sweetly fragrant blooms in pastel shades and tolerate light frost, making them popular as bedding plants and cut flowers. Gardeners value outdoor stocks for their long-lasting color display and pleasant scent. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. 8,868,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,910,419. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $790.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. 6,736,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,697. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.78 and a beta of 3.58.

