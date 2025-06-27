Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 356 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $458.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.16. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

