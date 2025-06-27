Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.75 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.21 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

