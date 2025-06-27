Victrix Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Victrix Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

