Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,041.86. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

