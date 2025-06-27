Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.