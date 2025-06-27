S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $515.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.52. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&P Global stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

