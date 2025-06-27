Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Position Lifted by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $224.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.