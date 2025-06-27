Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 231 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $2,683,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:MS opened at $139.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

