Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 2,349 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $176.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.