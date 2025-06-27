Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $546.71 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.