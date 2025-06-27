Quilter Plc Has $28.46 Million Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,774 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 24.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 34,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 12.9% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $311.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

