Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

