iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

