Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 660 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%
IJR opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
