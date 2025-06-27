Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $4.16 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9%

DIS opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $121.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

