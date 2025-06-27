Santori & Peters Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.