Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

