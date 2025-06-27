Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5%

TXN stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.40.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

