Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.77. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

