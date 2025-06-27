Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AMD opened at $143.68 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.